Interactive Brokers Group – Consenus Indicates Potential 22.4% Upside

Interactive Brokers Group found using ticker (IBKR) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 60 and 39 and has a mean target at 50.7. With the stocks previous close at 41.43 this indicates there is a potential upside of 22.4%. The day 50 moving average is 50.92 while the 200 day moving average is 48.67. The market capitalisation for the company is $19,144m. Find out more information at: http://www.interactivebrokers.com

Interactive Brokers Group operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors. In addition, it offers custody, prime brokerage, securities, and margin lending services. Further, the company provides electronic execution and clearing services. It serves institutional and individual customers through approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers. Interactive Brokers Group was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

