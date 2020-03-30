Interactive Brokers Group – Consenus Indicates Potential 10.6% Upside

Interactive Brokers Group with ticker code (IBKR) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 56 and 36 and has a mean target at 47.7. Now with the previous closing price of 43.12 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 10.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 48.15 while the 200 day moving average is 48.13. The market capitalisation for the company is $16,498m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.interactivebrokers.com

Interactive Brokers Group operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors. In addition, it offers custody, prime brokerage, securities, and margin lending services. Further, the company provides electronic execution and clearing services. It serves institutional and individual customers through approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers. Interactive Brokers Group was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

