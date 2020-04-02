Interactive Brokers Group – Consenus Indicates Potential 10.5% Upside

Interactive Brokers Group with ticker code (IBKR) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 56 and 36 calculating the mean target price we have 47.7. With the stocks previous close at 43.17 this would imply there is a potential upside of 10.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 47.34 and the 200 day moving average is 47.96. The market capitalisation for the company is $17,778m. Find out more information at: http://www.interactivebrokers.com

Interactive Brokers Group operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors. In addition, it offers custody, prime brokerage, securities, and margin lending services. Further, the company provides electronic execution and clearing services. It serves institutional and individual customers through approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers. Interactive Brokers Group was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn