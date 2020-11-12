Twitter
Intelligent Systems Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 67.1% Upside

Intelligent Systems Corporation found using ticker (INS) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 58 and 58 with a mean TP of 58. Given that the stocks previous close was at 34.7 this indicates there is a potential upside of 67.1%. The 50 day MA is 39.1 while the 200 day moving average is 35.21. The company has a market cap of $325m. Company Website: http://www.intelsys.com

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions. Its software solutions allow companies to offer various types of debit and credit cards, as well as installment and revolving loans; set up and maintain account data; record advances and payments; assess fees, interests, and other charges; resolve disputes and chargebacks; manage collections of accounts receivable; generate reports; and settle transactions with financial institutions and network associations. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.

