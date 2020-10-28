Intelligent Systems Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 41.5% Upside

Intelligent Systems Corporation with ticker code (INS) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 58 and 58 with the average target price sitting at 58. Given that the stocks previous close was at 41 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 41.5%. The day 50 moving average is 39.16 and the 200 moving average now moves to 35.01. The company has a market cap of $309m. Company Website: http://www.intelsys.com

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions. Its software solutions allow companies to offer various types of debit and credit cards, as well as installment and revolving loans; set up and maintain account data; record advances and payments; assess fees, interests, and other charges; resolve disputes and chargebacks; manage collections of accounts receivable; generate reports; and settle transactions with financial institutions and network associations. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn