Intelligent Systems Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.8% Upside

Intelligent Systems Corporation with ticker code (INS) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 51 and 50 and has a mean target at 50.5. With the stocks previous close at 37.2 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 35.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 34.95 while the 200 day moving average is 33.5. The company has a market cap of $343m. Visit the company website at: http://www.intelsys.com

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions. Its software solutions allow companies to offer various types of debit and credit cards, as well as installment and revolving loans; set up and maintain account data; record advances and payments; assess fees, interests, and other charges; resolve disputes and chargebacks; manage collections of accounts receivable; generate reports; and settle transactions with financial institutions and network associations. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.

