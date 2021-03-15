Intelligent Systems Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 51.1% Upside

Intelligent Systems Corporation with ticker code (INS) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 61 and 58 calculating the average target price we see 59.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 39.39 this indicates there is a potential upside of 51.1%. The 50 day MA is 41.94 and the 200 moving average now moves to 39.81. The company has a market cap of $351m. Company Website: http://www.intelsys.com

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions. Its software solutions allow companies to offer various types of debit and credit cards, as well as installment and revolving loans; set up and maintain account data; record advances and payments; assess fees, interests, and other charges; resolve disputes and chargebacks; manage collections of accounts receivable; generate reports; and settle transactions with financial institutions and network associations. Intelligent Systems Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.