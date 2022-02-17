Twitter
Intelligent Systems Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 47.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

Intelligent Systems Corporation found using ticker (INS) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 61 and 58 calculating the mean target price we have 59.5. With the stocks previous close at 40.28 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 47.7%. The 50 day MA is 41.33 while the 200 day moving average is 37.61. The market capitalisation for the company is $349m. Company Website: https://www.corecard.com

The potential market cap would be $516m based on the market concensus.

CoreCard Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions. Its software solutions allow companies to offer various types of debit and credit cards, as well as installment and revolving loans; set up and maintain account data; record advances and payments; assess fees, interests, and other charges; resolve disputes and chargebacks; manage collections of accounts receivable; generate reports; and settle transactions with financial institutions and network associations. The company was formerly known as Intelligent Systems Corporation and changed its name to CoreCard Corporation in December 2021. CoreCard Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.

