Intellicheck – Consensus Indicates Potential 50.4% Upside

Intellicheck with ticker code (IDN) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 10 and 10 calculating the mean target price we have 10. Now with the previous closing price of 6.65 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 50.4%. The 50 day MA is 6.77 and the 200 moving average now moves to 6.29. The company has a market capitalisation of $120m. Visit the company website at: http://intellicheck.com

Intellicheck, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user’s identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. The company also offers government identification products comprising Defense ID systems to read barcodes, magnetic stripes, radio frequency identification, and optical character recognition codes printed on current forms of identification cards; PORT ID, an instrumental component to port security; and Visitor Center (IM 3000), a component of Defense ID system. It serves government, military, and commercial markets. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa and changed its name to Intellicheck in May 2017. Intellicheck was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

