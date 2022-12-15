Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Intellicheck – Consensus Indicates Potential 90.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

Intellicheck with ticker code (IDN) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 5 and 2.5 with a mean TP of 3.88. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.04 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 90.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.2 and the 200 day MA is 2.32. The market cap for the company is $38m. Visit the company website at: https://intellicheck.com

The potential market cap would be $72m based on the market concensus.

Intellicheck, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as Intellicheck Platform, an identity solution that checks whether an ID is valid, matches the ID to the person presenting it, and provides a risk score to determine the risk of doing business with that person; IDN-Portal that provides the ability to scan an ID using a mobile phone; IDN-Portal+ that uses a retail scanner to validate an ID, and get additional data for analytics and analysis; IDN-Direct that provides access to additional data and the ability to use the platform’s Risk Score capability to help with decision-making; and Intellicheck mobile app, which provides the ability to login and scan an ID. The company also offers State Aware Software solution, which provides or restricts information that is electronically scanned from an ID based on the electronic reading laws according to the state in which the ID is scanned; data collection devices that enable its software applications to be used on a variety of commercially available credit card terminals, PDAs, tablets, laptops, desktops, mobile phones, and point-of-sale terminals; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It serves government, military, and commercial markets. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa and changed its name to Intellicheck in May 2017. Intellicheck was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

