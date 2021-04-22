Twitter
Intellicheck – Consensus Indicates Potential 89.6% Upside

Intellicheck found using ticker (IDN) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 18 and 11.5 calculating the average target price we see 14.83. Now with the previous closing price of 7.82 this indicates there is a potential upside of 89.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 9.35 while the 200 day moving average is 10.2. The company has a market cap of $152m. Company Website: http://intellicheck.com

Intellicheck, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. The company provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; ID Check Â Retail, an identity authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; ID Check – Online that authenticates an on-line user’s identification documents; ID Check – Mobile, which provides the fraud reduction benefits of an integrated identity validation system; ID Check Â IAM, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification within the property management systems; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution, which is designed to provide the features of ID Check for windows based platforms; Age ID, a smartphone or tablet-based solution for preventing sale of age-restricted products to minors; and Defense ID, a mobile and fixed infrastructure solution for threat identification, identity authentication, and access control to military bases, and other government and commercial facilities. It serves government, military, and commercial markets. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa and changed its name to Intellicheck in May 2017. Intellicheck was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

