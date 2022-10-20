Intellicheck – Consensus Indicates Potential 70.2% Upside

Intellicheck found using ticker (IDN) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5 and 2.5 calculating the mean target price we have 3.88. Now with the previous closing price of 2.28 this would imply there is a potential upside of 70.2%. The day 50 moving average is 2.58 while the 200 day moving average is 2.7. The company has a market capitalisation of $44m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://intellicheck.com

The potential market cap would be $74m based on the market concensus.

Intellicheck, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as Intellicheck Platform, an identity solution that checks whether an ID is valid, matches the ID to the person presenting it, and provides a risk score to determine the risk of doing business with that person; IDN-Portal that provides the ability to scan an ID using a mobile phone; IDN-Portal+ that uses a retail scanner to validate an ID, and get additional data for analytics and analysis; IDN-Direct that provides access to additional data and the ability to use the platform’s Risk Score capability to help with decision-making; and Intellicheck mobile app, which provides the ability to login and scan an ID. The company also offers State Aware Software solution, which provides or restricts information that is electronically scanned from an ID based on the electronic reading laws according to the state in which the ID is scanned; data collection devices that enable its software applications to be used on a variety of commercially available credit card terminals, PDAs, tablets, laptops, desktops, mobile phones, and point-of-sale terminals; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It serves government, military, and commercial markets. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa and changed its name to Intellicheck in May 2017. Intellicheck was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.