Intellicheck – Consensus Indicates Potential 135.6% Upside

Intellicheck found using ticker (IDN) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 8.5 calculating the mean target price we have 12.25. Now with the previous closing price of 5.2 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 135.6%. The day 50 moving average is 8.21 and the 200 moving average now moves to 8.81. The market cap for the company is $97m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://intellicheck.com

Intellicheck, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. The company provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; ID Check – Retail, an identity authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; ID Check – Online that authenticates an on-line user’s identification documents; ID Check – Mobile, which provides the fraud reduction benefits of an integrated identity validation system; ID Check – IAM, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification within the property management systems; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution, which is designed to provide the features of ID Check for windows based platforms; Age ID, a smartphone or tablet-based solution for preventing sale of age-restricted products to minors; and Defense ID, a mobile and fixed infrastructure solution for threat identification, identity authentication, and access control to military bases, and other government and commercial facilities. It serves government, military, and commercial markets. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa and changed its name to Intellicheck in May 2017. Intellicheck was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.