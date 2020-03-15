Intel Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 43.9% Upside

Intel Corporation with ticker code (INTC) have now 31 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 85 and 50 and has a mean target at 65.53. With the stocks previous close at 45.54 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 43.9%. The 50 day MA is 61.58 and the 200 moving average now moves to 56.98. The company has a market capitalisation of $232,797m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.intel.com

Intel Corporation provides computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, Client Computing Group, and All Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as CPU and chipset, system-on-chip, and multichip package products for cloud, enterprise, and communication infrastructure markets. It also provides NAND flash memory and DC persistent products for enterprise and cloud-based data centers, and users of business and consumer desktops and laptops; programmable semiconductors, such as field-programmable gate arrays, application-specific integrated circuits, and related products for communications, data center, industrial, and military markets; and various processors for notebooks, mobiles, and desktop PCs. In addition, it offers boards and systems, such as server boards and small form factor systems; and connectivity products for cellular modems, Ethernet controllers, silicon photonics, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. Further, the company develops computer vision and machine learning- based sensing, data analysis, localization, mapping, and driving policy technologies for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving. It serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, industrial and communication equipment manufacturers, and cloud service providers. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

