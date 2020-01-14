Intel Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential -3.5% Downside

Intel Corporation found using ticker (INTC) now have 32 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 70 and 38 with a mean TP of 56.88. With the stocks previous close at 58.94 this would indicate that there is a downside of -3.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 58.37 and the 200 moving average now moves to 52.94. The company has a market cap of $259,217m. Company Website: http://www.intel.com

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products. It also provides NAND flash memory products primarily used in solid-state drives; and programmable semiconductors and related products for communications, data center, industrial, and military markets. In addition, the company develops computer vision and machine learning, data analysis, localization, and mapping for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving. Its platforms are used in notebooks, systems, and desktops; cloud, enterprise, and communication infrastructure market segments; and retail, automotive, industrial, and various other embedded applications. It serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, industrial and communication equipment manufacturers, and cloud service providers. Intel Corporation has a collaboration with Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to develop software defined infrastructure for network functions virtualization, distributed cloud, and 5G applications; and Baidu to develop nervana neural network processor for training, as well as a strategic collaboration with Corning Incorporated to accelerate the availability of 5G in buildings. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Santa Clara, California.