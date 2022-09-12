Intel Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.2% Upside

Intel Corporation with ticker code (INTC) now have 35 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 74 and 20 calculating the mean target price we have 40.33. With the stocks previous close at 30.75 this would imply there is a potential upside of 31.2%. The day 50 moving average is 35.92 while the 200 day moving average is 44.39. The company has a market cap of $129,175m. Find out more information at: https://www.intel.com

The potential market cap would be $169,418m based on the market concensus.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products. The company also provides high-performance compute solutions for targeted verticals and embedded applications for retail, industrial, and healthcare markets; and solutions for assisted and autonomous driving comprising compute platforms, computer vision and machine learning-based sensing, mapping and localization, driving policy, and active sensors. In addition, it offers workload-optimized platforms and related products for cloud service providers, enterprise and government, and communications service providers. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and cloud service providers. Intel Corporation has a strategic partnership with MILA to develop and apply advances in artificial intelligence methods for enhancing the search in the space of drugs. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.