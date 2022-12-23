Integrafin Holdings PLC 19.4% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Integrafin Holdings PLC with ticker (LON:IHP) now has a potential upside of 19.4% according to Barclays.







Barclays set a target price of 360 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Integrafin Holdings PLC share price of 290 GBX at opening today (23/12/2022) indicates a potential upside of 19.4%. Trading has ranged between 204 (52 week low) and 567 (52 week high) with an average of 396,833 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £966,134,972.



IntegraFin Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based investment platform company. The Company facilitates all saving, inter-generational planning, and investment activity through the Transact investment platform. The Company’s businesses include provision of investment administration services; transaction of ordinary long-term insurance and underwriting life assurance; and adviser back-office technology. It provides custody, tax wrapping, trading, and reporting. It enables its clients and their families, through their financial adviser, to hold their investments, across all tax wrappers, on its insourced investment platform. It provides a range of in-house tax-efficient wrappers, including pensions, onshore life insurance bonds, offshore life insurance bonds, and general investment accounts. It provides access to a range of investment types, including mutual funds, investment trusts and shares, exchange-traded funds, gilts and bonds, venture capital trusts, and cash and term deposits.







