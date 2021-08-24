Twitter
Intec Pharma Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 120.0% Upside

Intec Pharma Ltd. with ticker code (NTEC) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13 and 5 and has a mean target at 9. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.09 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 120.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 3.49 while the 200 day moving average is 5.5. The company has a market cap of $16m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.intecpharma.com

Intec Pharma Ltd, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism. The company’s lead product candidate is Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa, which is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease symptoms in advanced Parkinson’s disease patients. It is also developing Accordion Pill Zaleplon that is in a Phase III clinical trial as a treatment for the induction and maintenance of sleep in patients suffering from insomnia; a product candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the prevention and treatment of gastroduodenal and small bowel Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug induced ulcers; and AP-CBD/THC, AP-THC, and AP-CBD product candidates with Cannabidiol and 9-Tetrahydrocannabinol for the treatment of various pain indications. Intec Pharma Ltd. has a research collaboration agreement with Merck to explore using the Accordion Pill platform for development program; and a feasibility agreement with GW Research Limited to explore an undisclosed research program using the Accordion Pill platform. The company was formerly known as Intec Pharmaceuticals (2000) Ltd. and changed its name to Intec Pharma Ltd in March 2004. Intec Pharma Ltd was founded in 2000 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

