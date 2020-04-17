Intec Pharma Ltd. – Consenus Indicates Potential 72.7% Upside

Intec Pharma Ltd. found using ticker (NTEC) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 0.5 and 0.25 calculating the mean target price we have 0.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.22 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 72.7%. The day 50 moving average is 0.22 while the 200 day moving average is 0.46. The company has a market cap of $12m. Visit the company website at: http://www.intecpharma.com

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism. The company’s lead product candidate is Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa, which is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease symptoms in advanced Parkinson’s disease patients. It is also developing Accordion Pill Zaleplon that is in a Phase III clinical trial as a treatment for the induction and maintenance of sleep in patients suffering from insomnia; a product candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the prevention and treatment of gastroduodenal and small bowel Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug induced ulcers; and AP-CBD/THC, AP-THC, and AP-CBD product candidates with Cannabidiol and 9-Tetrahydrocannabinol for the treatment of various indications, including low back pain, neuropathic pain, and fibromyalgia. Intec Pharma Ltd. has a research collaboration agreement with Merck to explore using the Accordion Pill platform for development program. The company was formerly known as Intec Pharmaceuticals (2000) Ltd. and changed its name to Intec Pharma Ltd. in March 2004. Intec Pharma Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

