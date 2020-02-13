Insulet Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential -9.3% Downside

Insulet Corporation with ticker code (PODD) now have 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 213 and 125 calculating the average target price we see 184.36. With the stocks previous close at 203.25 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -9.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 187.57 and the 200 day MA is 165.69. The company has a market cap of $12,425m. Visit the company website at: http://www.insulet.com

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod. The company sells its products primarily through independent distributors and pharmacy channels, as well as directly in the United States, Canada, Europe, Israel, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. Insulet Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.