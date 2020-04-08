Insulet Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 8.8% Upside

Insulet Corporation found using ticker (PODD) have now 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 206 and 125 with the average target price sitting at 187. Now with the previous closing price of 171.9 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 8.8%. The 50 day MA is 173.43 and the 200 moving average now moves to 173.82. The market capitalisation for the company is $10,415m. Company Website: http://www.insulet.com

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager. The company sells its products primarily through independent distributors and pharmacy channels, as well as directly in the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. Insulet Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn