Insulet Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 8.3% Upside

Insulet Corporation found using ticker (PODD) have now 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 215 and 125 calculating the mean target price we have 188.64. Now with the previous closing price of 174.26 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 8.3%. The day 50 moving average is 196.28 and the 200 day moving average is 171.93. The market cap for the company is $11,035m. Visit the company website at: http://www.insulet.com

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod. The company sells its products primarily through independent distributors and pharmacy channels, as well as directly in the United States, Canada, Europe, Israel, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. Insulet Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

