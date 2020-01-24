Insulet Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential -7.3% Downside

Insulet Corporation found using ticker (PODD) now have 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 210 and 125 with a mean TP of 177.21. With the stocks previous close at 191.2 this would indicate that there is a downside of -7.3%. The 50 day MA is 178.65 while the 200 day moving average is 157.75. The market capitalisation for the company is $11,870m. Find out more information at: http://www.insulet.com

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod. The company sells its products primarily through independent distributors and pharmacy channels, as well as directly in the United States, Canada, Europe, Israel, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. Insulet Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.