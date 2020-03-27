Insulet Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 5.1% Upside

Insulet Corporation with ticker code (PODD) now have 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 220 and 125 with the average target price sitting at 186.75. Now with the previous closing price of 177.77 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 5.1%. The day 50 moving average is 180.43 and the 200 moving average now moves to 172.17. The market capitalisation for the company is $11,074m. Company Website: http://www.insulet.com

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod. The company sells its products primarily through independent distributors and pharmacy channels, as well as directly in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. Insulet Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn