Insulet Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 46.7% Upside

Insulet Corporation with ticker code (PODD) have now 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 220 and 125 with a mean TP of 190.73. Given that the stocks previous close was at 130.01 this would imply there is a potential upside of 46.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 185.85 and the 200 moving average now moves to 172.35. The company has a market cap of $8,800m. Find out more information at: http://www.insulet.com

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod. The company sells its products primarily through independent distributors and pharmacy channels, as well as directly in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. Insulet Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

