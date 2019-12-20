Insulet Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential -2.0% Downside

Insulet Corporation found using ticker (PODD) now have 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 210 and 125 calculating the mean target price we have 169. Given that the stocks previous close was at 172.5 this indicates there is a potential downside of -2.0%. The 50 day MA is 174.12 and the 200 moving average now moves to 147.27. The company has a market cap of $10,542m. Company Website: http://www.insulet.com

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod. It sells its products primarily through independent distributors and pharmacy channels, as well as directly in the United States, Canada, Europe, Israel, and internationally. Insulet Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.