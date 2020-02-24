Insulet Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential -14.8% Downside

Insulet Corporation found using ticker (PODD) now have 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 213 and 125 calculating the average target price we see 184.36. Now with the previous closing price of 216.44 this would imply there is a potential downside of -14.8%. The 50 day MA is 195.09 and the 200 day moving average is 169.99. The company has a market cap of $13,125m. Visit the company website at: http://www.insulet.com

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod. The company sells its products primarily through independent distributors and pharmacy channels, as well as directly in the United States, Canada, Europe, Israel, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. Insulet Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

