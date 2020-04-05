Insulet Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 12.4% Upside

Insulet Corporation found using ticker (PODD) have now 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 206 and 125 calculating the average target price we see 187.69. Given that the stocks previous close was at 167.04 this would imply there is a potential upside of 12.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 173.48 and the 200 day moving average is 173.36. The market capitalisation for the company is $10,367m. Visit the company website at: http://www.insulet.com

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager. The company sells its products primarily through independent distributors and pharmacy channels, as well as directly in the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. Insulet Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn