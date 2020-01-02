Insulet Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 1.1% Upside

Insulet Corporation found using ticker (PODD) now have 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 210 and 125 and has a mean target at 171.14. With the stocks previous close at 169.35 this indicates there is a potential upside of 1.1%. The 50 day MA is 177.77 while the 200 day moving average is 151. The company has a market capitalisation of $10,584m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.insulet.com

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod. The company sells its products primarily through independent distributors and pharmacy channels, as well as directly in the United States, Canada, Europe, Israel, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. Insulet Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.