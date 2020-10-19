Installed Building Products, In – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.7% Downside

Installed Building Products, In with ticker code (IBP) now have 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 129 and 94 calculating the average target price we see 108.7. With the stocks previous close at 115.25 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -5.7%. The 50 day MA is 101.45 and the 200 day moving average is 74.34. The company has a market cap of $3,379m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.installedbuildingproducts.com

Installed Building Products, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials. The company is also involved in the installation of insulation and sealant materials in various areas of a structure, which includes basement and crawl space, building envelope, attic, and acoustical applications. In addition, it installs a range of advanced caulk and sealant products that control air infiltration in residential and commercial buildings, as well as moisture protection systems. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial construction firms, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors through a network of approximately 180 branch locations. The company was formerly known as CCIB Holdco Installed Building Products was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

