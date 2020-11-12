Installed Building Products, In – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.7% Upside

Installed Building Products, In found using ticker (IBP) now have 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 135 and 100 calculating the average target price we see 115.27. With the stocks previous close at 93.95 this would imply there is a potential upside of 22.7%. The day 50 moving average is 103.37 and the 200 moving average now moves to 81.8. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,893m. Find out more information at: http://www.installedbuildingproducts.com

Installed Building Products, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials. The company is also involved in the installation of insulation and sealant materials in various areas of a structure, which includes basement and crawl space, building envelope, attic, and acoustical applications. In addition, it installs a range of advanced caulk and sealant products that control air infiltration in residential and commercial buildings, as well as moisture protection systems. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial construction firms, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors through a network of approximately 180 branch locations. The company was formerly known as CCIB Holdco Installed Building Products was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.