Installed Building Products, In – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.8% Upside

Installed Building Products, In found using ticker (IBP) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 156 and 130 with the average target price sitting at 140.3. Given that the stocks previous close was at 121.13 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 15.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 124.62 and the 200 moving average now moves to 114.6. The company has a market cap of $3,540m. Visit the company website at: http://www.installedbuildingproducts.com

Installed Building Products, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials. The company is also involved in the installation of insulation and sealant materials in various areas of a structure, which includes basement and crawl space, building envelope, attic, and acoustical applications. In addition, it installs a range of advanced caulk and sealant products that control air infiltration in residential and commercial buildings, as well as moisture protection systems. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial construction firms, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors through a network of approximately 190 branch locations. The company was formerly known as CCIB Holdco Installed Building Products was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.