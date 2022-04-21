Installed Building Products, In – Consensus Indicates Potential 43.5% Upside

Installed Building Products, In found using ticker (IBP) have now 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 155 and 87 with the average target price sitting at 117.33. With the stocks previous close at 81.75 this would imply there is a potential upside of 43.5%. The 50 day MA is 94.42 while the 200 day moving average is 115.27. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,483m. Company Website: https://www.installedbuildingproducts.com

The potential market cap would be $3,564m based on the market concensus.

Installed Building Products, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials. It is also involved in the installation of insulation and sealant materials in various areas of a structure, which includes basement and crawl space, building envelope, attic, and acoustical applications. In addition, the company installs a range of caulk and sealant products that control air infiltration in residential and commercial buildings; and waterproofing options, including sheet and hot applied waterproofing membranes, as well as deck coating, bentonite, and air and vapor systems. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial construction firms, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors through a network of approximately 210 branch locations. The company was formerly known as CCIB Holdco Installed Building Products was founded in 1977 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.