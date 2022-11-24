Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Installed Building Products, In – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

Installed Building Products, In found using ticker (IBP) now have 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 120 and 77 with the average target price sitting at 94.8. Now with the previous closing price of 79.05 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 19.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 82.36 and the 200 day MA is 89.59. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,316m. Find out more information at: https://www.installedbuildingproducts.com

The potential market cap would be $2,777m based on the market concensus.

Installed Building Products, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials. It is also involved in the installation of insulation and sealant materials in various areas of a structure, which includes basement and crawl space, building envelope, attic, and acoustical applications. In addition, the company installs a range of caulk and sealant products that control air infiltration in residential and commercial buildings; and waterproofing options, including sheet and hot applied waterproofing membranes, as well as deck coating, bentonite, and air and vapor systems. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial construction firms, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors through a network of approximately 210 branch locations. The company was formerly known as CCIB Holdco Installed Building Products was founded in 1977 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

