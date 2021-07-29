Installed Building Products, In – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.8% Upside

Installed Building Products, In found using ticker (IBP) have now 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 156 and 130 with a mean TP of 139.7. Given that the stocks previous close was at 117.57 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 18.8%. The day 50 moving average is 116.05 and the 200 moving average now moves to 118.01. The company has a market cap of $3,479m. Company Website: http://www.installedbuildingproducts.com

Installed Building Products, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials. The company is also involved in the installation of insulation and sealant materials in various areas of a structure, which includes basement and crawl space, building envelope, attic, and acoustical applications. In addition, it installs a range of advanced caulk and sealant products that control air infiltration in residential and commercial buildings, as well as moisture protection systems. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial construction firms, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors through a network of approximately 190 branch locations. The company was formerly known as CCIB Holdco Installed Building Products was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.