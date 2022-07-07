Twitter
Installed Building Products, In – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

Installed Building Products, In with ticker code (IBP) now have 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 155 and 71 calculating the mean target price we have 103.3. Given that the stocks previous close was at 88.66 this would imply there is a potential upside of 16.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 87 and the 200 day moving average is 106.6. The company has a market cap of $2,606m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.installedbuildingproducts.com

The potential market cap would be $3,036m based on the market concensus.

Installed Building Products, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials. It is also involved in the installation of insulation and sealant materials in various areas of a structure, which includes basement and crawl space, building envelope, attic, and acoustical applications. In addition, the company installs a range of caulk and sealant products that control air infiltration in residential and commercial buildings; and waterproofing options, including sheet and hot applied waterproofing membranes, as well as deck coating, bentonite, and air and vapor systems. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial construction firms, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors through a network of approximately 210 branch locations. The company was formerly known as CCIB Holdco Installed Building Products was founded in 1977 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

