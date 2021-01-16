Inspired Entertainment. – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.2% Upside

Inspired Entertainment. found using ticker (INSE) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12 and 7 calculating the average target price we see 9.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.9 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 35.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 6.59 and the 200 day moving average is 4.46. The market capitalisation for the company is $160m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.inseinc.com

Inspired Entertainment., a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through three segments: SBG, Virtual Sports, and Acquired Businesses. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture for licensed betting offices, casinos, gaming hall operators, bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government-affiliated operators. The company also designs, develops, markets, and distributes ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience for virtual sports retail and digital operators. In addition, it offers SBG and virtual sports content through its remote gaming servers. Further, the company operates analog gaming and amusement machines for pubs, adult gaming centers, motorway service stations, and holiday resorts. Inspired Entertainment. is headquartered in New York, New York.