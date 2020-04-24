Inspired Entertainment – Consenus Indicates Potential 385.9% Upside

Inspired Entertainment found using ticker (INSE) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 12 and 7 calculating the mean target price we have 9.67. Now with the previous closing price of 1.99 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 385.9%. The day 50 moving average is 3.43 and the 200 day moving average is 5.89. The market capitalisation for the company is $47m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.inseinc.com

Inspired Entertainment, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators. The company also offers gaming software and content to regulated betting operators, lotteries, casinos, online operators, and other gaming and lottery operators. In addition, it provides end-to-end digital gaming solutions on its proprietary and secure network, which accommodates a range of devices, including land-based gaming machine terminals, as well as mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, and online computer applications. The company operates approximately 33,000 digital terminals; and supplies its virtual sports products in approximately 35,000 retail channels and approximately 300 Websites. Inspired Entertainment was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn