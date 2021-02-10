Twitter
Inspired Entertainment – Consensus Indicates Potential 51.3% Upside

Inspired Entertainment with ticker code (INSE) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 12 and 9 and has a mean target at 10. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.61 this would imply there is a potential upside of 51.3%. The day 50 moving average is 6.5 and the 200 day moving average is 4.87. The company has a market capitalisation of $170m. Visit the company website at: http://www.inseinc.com

Inspired Entertainment, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through three segments: SBG, Virtual Sports, and Acquired Businesses. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture for licensed betting offices, casinos, gaming hall operators, bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government-affiliated operators. The company also designs, develops, markets, and distributes ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience for virtual sports retail and digital operators. In addition, it offers SBG and virtual sports content through its remote gaming servers. Further, the company operates analog gaming and amusement machines for pubs, adult gaming centers, motorway service stations, and holiday resorts. Inspired Entertainment is headquartered in New York, New York.

