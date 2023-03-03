Insperity, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.4% Upside

Insperity, Inc. with ticker code (NSP) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 144 and 128 calculating the average target price we see 134.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 123.92 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 8.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 115.43 and the 200 day MA is 109.16. The market cap for the company is $4,695m. Find out more information at: https://www.insperity.com

The potential market cap would be $5,089m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Insperity, Inc. engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services. The company also provides Insperity Premier, a cloud-based human capital management platform that offers professional employer organization HR outsourcing solutions to its clients; people management services; and employer liability management services, as well as solutions for middle market. In addition, it offers MarketPlace, an e-commerce portal that offers a range of products and services; and Workforce Acceleration, a human capital management and payroll services solution; time and attendance; performance management; recruiting; employment screening; retirement; and insurance services. The company was formerly known as Administaff, Inc. and changed its name to Insperity, Inc. in March 2011. Insperity, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Kingwood, Texas.