Insperity – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.9% Upside

Insperity with ticker code (NSP) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 100 and 71 calculating the mean target price we have 81.67. With the stocks previous close at 62.88 this would imply there is a potential upside of 29.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 67.97 and the 200 day MA is 56.13. The market cap for the company is $2,441m. Company Website: http://www.insperity.com

Insperity provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services. It also provides Insperity Premier, a cloud-based human capital management platform that offers professional employer organization HR outsourcing solutions to its clients; various personnel management services; and employer liability management services, as well as solutions for middle market. In addition, the company offers MarketPlace, an e-commerce portal that offers a range of products and services; and Workforce Acceleration, a human capital management and payroll services solution; time and attendance; performance management; organizational planning; recruiting; employment screening; expense management; retirement; and insurance services. The company operates through 82 offices in the United States. The company was formerly known as Administaff and changed its name to Insperity in March 2011. Insperity was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Kingwood, Texas.

