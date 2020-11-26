Insperity – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.2% Upside

Insperity with ticker code (NSP) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 112 and 88 with the average target price sitting at 101.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 88.68 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 14.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 81.24 and the 200 day MA is 67.63. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,399m. Company Website: http://www.insperity.com

Insperity provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services. It also provides Insperity Premier, a cloud-based human capital management platform that offers professional employer organization HR outsourcing solutions to its clients; various personnel management services; and employer liability management services, as well as solutions for middle market. In addition, the company offers MarketPlace, an e-commerce portal that offers a range of products and services; and Workforce Acceleration, a human capital management and payroll services solution; time and attendance; performance management; organizational planning; recruiting; employment screening; expense management; retirement; and insurance services. The company operates through 82 offices in the United States. The company was formerly known as Administaff and changed its name to Insperity in March 2011. Insperity was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Kingwood, Texas.