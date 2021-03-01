Insperity – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.3% Upside

Insperity found using ticker (NSP) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 112 and 94 with a mean TP of 102.25. With the stocks previous close at 87.16 this indicates there is a potential upside of 17.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 83.39 while the 200 day moving average is 78.6. The company has a market cap of $3,389m. Company Website: http://www.insperity.com

Insperity provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services. It also provides Insperity Premier, a cloud-based human capital management platform that offers professional employer organization HR outsourcing solutions to its clients; various personnel management services; and employer liability management services, as well as solutions for middle market. In addition, the company offers MarketPlace, an e-commerce portal that offers a range of products and services; and Workforce Acceleration, a human capital management and payroll services solution; time and attendance; performance management; organizational planning; recruiting; employment screening; retirement; and insurance services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated through 70 offices in the United States. The company was formerly known as Administaff and changed its name to Insperity in March 2011. Insperity was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Kingwood, Texas.