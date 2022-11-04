Insperity – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.4% Upside

Insperity found using ticker (NSP) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 139 and 128 and has a mean target at 132. Now with the previous closing price of 114.35 this would imply there is a potential upside of 15.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 108.42 while the 200 day moving average is 102.42. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,350m. Find out more information at: https://www.insperity.com

The potential market cap would be $5,021m based on the market concensus.

Insperity provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services. It also provides Insperity Premier, a cloud-based human capital management platform that offers professional employer organization HR outsourcing solutions to its clients; personnel record management services; and employer liability management services, as well as solutions for middle market. In addition, the company offers MarketPlace, an e-commerce portal that offers a range of products and services; and Workforce Acceleration, a human capital management and payroll services solution; time and attendance; performance management; organizational planning; recruiting; employment screening; retirement; and insurance services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through 85 sales offices in the United States. The company was formerly known as Administaff and changed its name to Insperity in March 2011. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Kingwood, Texas.