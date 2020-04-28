Insignia Systems – Consenus Indicates Potential 347.8% Upside

Insignia Systems found using ticker (ISIG) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 3 and 3 with a mean TP of 3. With the stocks previous close at 0.67 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 347.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.69 while the 200 day moving average is 0.82. The company has a market cap of $8m. Company Website: http://www.insigniasystems.com

Insignia Systems provides in-store and digital advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages. The company offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions; digital solutions, such as mobile programmatic advertising services; and custom print solutions that offer small- and large-format print solutions, labels, and cardstock. Insignia Systems was founded in 1990 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

