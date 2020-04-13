Insignia Systems – Consenus Indicates Potential 300.0% Upside

Insignia Systems found using ticker (ISIG) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3 and 3 calculating the average target price we see 3. With the stocks previous close at 0.75 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 300.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.71 and the 200 day MA is 0.84. The market capitalisation for the company is $8m. Visit the company website at: http://www.insigniasystems.com

Insignia Systems provides in-store and digital advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages. The company offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions; digital solutions, such as mobile programmatic advertising services; and custom print solutions that offer small- and large-format print solutions, labels, and cardstock. Insignia Systems was founded in 1990 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

