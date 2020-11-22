Insignia Systems – Consensus Indicates Potential 229.7% Upside

Insignia Systems with ticker code (ISIG) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3 and 3 calculating the mean target price we have 3. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.91 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 229.7%. The 50 day MA is 0.89 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.78. The company has a market capitalisation of $11m. Visit the company website at: http://www.insigniasystems.com

Insignia Systems provides in-store and digital advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages. The company offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions; digital solutions, such as mobile programmatic advertising services; and custom print solutions that offer small- and large-format print solutions, labels, and cardstock. Insignia Systems was founded in 1990 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.