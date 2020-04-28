Inpixon – Consenus Indicates Potential -78.3% Downside

Inpixon found using ticker (INPX) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 0.25 and 0.25 with the average target price sitting at 0.25. Now with the previous closing price of 1.15 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -78.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.23 while the 200 day moving average is 3.05. The company has a market cap of $14m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.inpixon.com

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure. It offers Inpixon Security, a mobile security and detection product that locates devices operating within a monitored area; Inpixon Intelligence, a commercial product for enabling location and/or context-based marketing services, and information delivery to mobile devices based on zones as small as 10 feet or as large as a square mile; and Shoom Products cloud based applications and analytics for the media and publishing industry. It serves shopping malls, airports, government agencies, local publications, and others. The company was formerly known as Sysorex Global and changed its name to Inpixon in March 2017. Inpixon is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

