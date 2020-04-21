Inpixon – Consenus Indicates Potential -77.9% Downside

Inpixon found using ticker (INPX) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 0.25 and 0.25 with the average target price sitting at 0.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.13 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -77.9%. The day 50 moving average is 1.39 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.16. The company has a market capitalisation of $11m. Find out more information at: http://www.inpixon.com

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure. It offers Inpixon Security, a mobile security and detection product that locates devices operating within a monitored area; Inpixon Intelligence, a commercial product for enabling location and/or context-based marketing services, and information delivery to mobile devices based on zones as small as 10 feet or as large as a square mile; and Shoom Products cloud based applications and analytics for the media and publishing industry. It serves shopping malls, airports, government agencies, local publications, and others. The company was formerly known as Sysorex Global and changed its name to Inpixon in March 2017. Inpixon is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

