Inpixon – Consenus Indicates Potential -77.3% Downside

Inpixon with ticker code (INPX) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The target price ranges between 0.25 and 0.25 calculating the mean target price we have 0.25. With the stocks previous close at 1.1 this would imply there is a potential downside of -77.3%. The day 50 moving average is 1.33 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.12. The company has a market cap of $12m. Company Website: http://www.inpixon.com

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure. It offers Inpixon Security, a mobile security and detection product that locates devices operating within a monitored area; Inpixon Intelligence, a commercial product for enabling location and/or context-based marketing services, and information delivery to mobile devices based on zones as small as 10 feet or as large as a square mile; and Shoom Products cloud based applications and analytics for the media and publishing industry. It serves shopping malls, airports, government agencies, local publications, and others. The company was formerly known as Sysorex Global and changed its name to Inpixon in March 2017. Inpixon is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn